Fire Captain Saves Two Children In Danger At Tuesday’s Lago Fire

Lago Fire in Valley Springs, where two homes, including this on were threatened -- CCF photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – A fire captain is being praised for his heroic actions in saving two kids and their pet during the Lago Fire yesterday in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

We reported that the flames erupted in the grass on the 1000 block of Paradise Peak in the Hogan Lake Estates near Vista Del Lago Drive and New Hogan Dam Road.

As Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) responded to the vegetation fire, two young children, ages 5 and 6, darted in front of the first arriving engine. CCF explained that the children were chasing the family dog down the hill into the backyard, towards the fire. They noted that a quick-thinking captain jumped out of the fire engine and ran after the kids, stopping them before they went past a burning fence.

“He then carried them safely back up to the street,” shared CCF officials, “and yes, the family dog was okay.”

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading further, containing it to an estimated 1/2 to 3/4 acre in size. CCF reports that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.