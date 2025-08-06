TCSO Warns Of Online Teen Predator Scam

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is warning local teens and parents about a scam reported locally that is targeting area youth.

The online sextortion scam involves a fake account using the name Kate that is messaging young males, pretending to be a teen girl.

The scammer is sending friendly and flirty messages. The scammer has then been asking for personal info or explicit photos. Once the images are shared, they threaten to release them unless the teen sends more, or pays money.

Teens are encouraged to never share explicit photos, stop engaging immediately if pressured like this, and speak to a trusted adult about it. Parents are urged to talk openly with teens about online safety and remind them that anyone can pretend to be someone else.

Anyone contacted by “Kate,” or a similar account, can contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line for advice, at 209-533-5815.