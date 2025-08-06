Goats Utilized For Continued Phoenix Lake Vegetation Control

Black goat clearing invasive plants on Phoenix Lake, 2024—TUD photo View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) reports it will continue using goats for vegetation management on Phoenix Lake and plans to cover more acreage.

As reported here last year, 150 goats quickly and effectively cleared 2.5 acres of plants, including star thistle and blackberry bushes, and TUD is expanding this year’s efforts. The goats are already working, focusing this year on the dam. They began grazing a larger area of 4.8 acres on July 24, 2025, and will remain at the Phoenix Lake Dam until August 19, 2025. While grazing, goats offer several advantages, including reducing the need for hazardous chemical pesticides, lowering carbon emissions from machinery, conserving the natural environment, and providing a cost-effective land management option.

“We’ve been really impressed by the effectiveness of the goats,” said Kurt Bayers, Raw Water Superintendent at TUD. “They have exceeded our expectations, clearing invasive plants quickly and thoroughly while allowing us to manage the land in a way that’s environmentally sustainable and cost-effective.”

Due to these positive results, TUD plans to use goats for similar vegetation control tasks at the Tuolumne Water Treatment Plant in early spring, further supporting sustainable land management.