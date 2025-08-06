First Responders Thanked For Jamestown House Fire Response

First responders thanked for Jamestown Fire response View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, CAL Fire, and local fire departments were thanked for their exceptional response to a house fire on Main Street on June 30.

We reported earlier that smoke billowed through the downtown district, and one person was tragically killed, in the incident.

Local Jamestown business owner Casey Harless led an effort to have a thank you card signed by many Jamestown residents and business leaders, as a token of appreciation to the first responders. It was presented, as a surprise, at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She also presented the agency leaders with sheriff/fire stuffed animals.

“This is a small gesture to recognize the big impact our first responders made that day,” said Harless. “We’re so lucky to have such skilled and dedicated professionals serving our community. We want to show that Jamestown cares with this meaningful gesture.”

Harless continued, “We are very proud of how professional and organized our first responders are. We are very lucky to have them in our area.”

On hand were Sheriff David Vasquez, CAL Fire Unit Chief Nick Casci, Assistant Tuolumne County Fire Chief Nathan Gorham, Tuolumne County Battalion Chief Mario Torres, and Chicken Ranch Rancheria Fire Chief Aimee New.