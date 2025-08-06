Tuolumne County Counsel Stepping Down

Tuolumne County Counsel Sarah Carrillo resigns View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Counsel Sarah Carrillo will leave that position near the end of next month.

Carrillo notified the board of supervisors of her resignation earlier today. She has served in this role for the past 12 years and plans to transition into private practice. In her resignation letter, she expresses pride in the office’s achievements and confidence in its dedicated and professional staff.

Carrillo’s last day will be September 19, 2025. Her resignation letter is below:

“I am resigning from my position as County Counsel effective September 19, 2025. I will be moving into private practice.

It has been a privilege to serve the County of Tuolumne for the past 21 years, including the last 12 years as County Counsel. I am proud of the work our Office has accomplished, and I have the utmost confidence in the dedicated and talented staff who will continue to serve the County’s legal needs with the highest level of professionalism.”