Tuolumne County Code Compliance Short Staffed

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Community Development Department, notably code compliance, is facing a staffing shortfall that will impact operations.

Brian Bell with CDD addressed the board of supervisors on Tuesday. He stated, “I am sad to report that our last remaining code compliance investigator has provided his resignation, as of yesterday afternoon. August 15 will be his last day employed with Tuolumne County, which will leave us with zero code compliance officers in Tuolumne County. Obviously, the loss of this individual will significantly impact CDD’s ability to address any non-immediate health and safety issues.”

Bell went on to state that the board had allowed for two additional officers to be hired in 2023, notably increasing code compliance efforts. He said the volume of cases has become “unmanageable” over the past four months, with one investigator being laid off in March, another resigning in May, and the final one resigning this month.

He concluded, “I want to make sure that the public is aware that our current staffing levels in code compliance will be at zero for the next week and change, and we will do our best to maintain investigations of immediate health and safety issues.”

He added that there are currently 1,473 open cases, they receive about 30 complaints per month, and 413 pending inspections.

The Community Development Department also recently lost its Director, Quincy Yaley, who resigned.