Tuolumne County Moves From Red to Orange Tier

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County dropped from the red “substantial” tier to orange “moderate” on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy allowing for fewer COVID-19 business restrictions.

In all, thirteen counties were able to move to a less restrictive tier. Tuolumne was one of eight counties that included Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Los Angeles, Modoc, Orange, and Santa Cruz. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on coronavirus today, including updated data and tiers for reducing COVID-19 in the state under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Another bright spot is that no counties climbed up the tiers to a more restrictive level.

The state’s orange tier will allow for bars to open outdoors, indoor openings in breweries at 25% capacity, restaurants, churches, and movie theaters at 50% capacity, and campgrounds can open with masks worn and social distancing in place. Click here for a breakdown of restrictions in this tier. State officials note that local public health departments can implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

This is the second move on the state’s tier for Tuolumne County in March. On Sunday the 14th, the county moved from purple “widespread” or the most restrictive tier to red, as reported here. Calaveras County remains in the red tier with 35 other counties. Currently, in the state, there are three counties in the purple tier, 17 in the orange, and two, Alpine and Sierra, in the yellow or “minimal.”

The statewide COVID-19 data as of Today can be viewed in the below chart: