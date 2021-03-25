Come April 50 Plus In California Can Get Their COVID Shot

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California is expanding its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 plus while Calaveras County is following the state, Tuolumne County has already passed that age group.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” said Governor Newsom at a Thursday press conference. “We remain focused on equity as we extend vaccine eligibility to those older than 50 starting April 1, and those older than 16 starting April 15.” He added, “This is possible thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the countless public health officials across the state who have stepped up to get shots into arms.”

Tuolumne County is ahead of schedule and as of Monday, it started giving doses to those 45 and older, as reported here. California expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the second half of the month, according to Newsom. Currently, the state is getting roughly 1.8 million doses a week. The focus will be to continue servicing underserved communities and letting health providers target vaccinations by ZIP code.

California has administered more than 15 million coronavirus vaccines. Following a winter surge,

the state has seen coronavirus infections plummet in recent weeks, paving the way for more businesses to reopen and more schools to bring back in-person instruction.

“In just a few weeks, there’ll be no rules, no limitations, as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered,” stated Newsom. “This state is going to come roaring back.”