Modesto Man Sentenced To Prison After Selling Fentanyl At Local Casino

Over two pounds of suspected fentanyl pills that were uncovered in a Jamestown drug bust -- TCSO photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A 35-year-old Modesto man was arrested after being caught selling pills laced with fentanyl while at the Chicken Ranch Casino.

Samuel Westphal pled guilty and was sentenced to seven years in state prison following the incident back on May 5. Security staff had located 23 unknown pills on the premises, and sheriff’s deputies determined that they were counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl. The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office notes that surveillance footage was reviewed, and Westphal was seen placing the pills in communal areas of the casino and then walking away. He was contacted in his hotel room, where a search was conducted, along with an associated vehicle. Westphal had 902 grams of what the Department of Justice determined were pills containing fentanyl.

Westphal’s cell phone also had text messages coordinating drug exchanges.

The state recently increased penalties on some fentanyl related offenses, related to weight enhancements and prison sentences, which strengthened his punishment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Tuolumne County District Attorney Stephanie Novelli. Anyone with information regarding drug sales can contact the Tuolumne Narcotics Team Tip Line at 209-533-5884.