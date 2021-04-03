Californians Can Rock Out Once Again In Certain Tiers

The GoGo's concert in Bay Area View Photo

Sonora, CA – Missed seeing your favorite artists live, the wait is over – indoor concerts will be allowed in California beginning April 15th.

Theater performances and other private gatherings can also start up again, as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low. To attend those events, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination. Nearly 19 million doses and nearly 6.9 million people are fully vaccinated with only people 50 and over eligible to get the vaccine statewide.

Under the new rules, how many people can attend events will depend on the level of state restrictions in place at each county based on how widespread the virus is in those places. The most restrictive tier purple does not allow concerts or theater performances. In the red tier, they are allowed but at 10% capacity for venues holding up to 1,500 people and 20% capacity for venues with greater capacity. Also, if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, then capacity would jump to 25% and 35%, respectively. Capacity increases in each of the lower tiers. Fully vaccinated guests can sit shoulder to shoulder, but they still must wear masks, according to state health officials

Private events, including receptions or conferences, are limited to 25 people and only outdoors in the purple tier. They are allowed indoors in the red tier but limited to 50 people. That capacity increases to 200 people if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

Three of California’s 58 counties remain in the purple tier, Inyo, Merced and San Joaquin. Most, 36, are in the red tier, including Calaveras. The orange tier has 17 counties including Tuolumne and big population centers like San Francisco, Santa Clara and Los Angeles Counties, there are two in the yellow least restrictive, which includes Alpine and Sierra counties.