COVID-19 Vaccines Available To Teens In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sonora, CA – Three coronavirus vaccines are available to those 16 plus and 18 and older in Tuolumne County at the next two clinics this weekend and next week.

Due to being “slightly ahead of the state,” public health and Adventist Health Sonora report COVID vaccines are available for those 16+ with the Pfizer shot, and 18+ with the Moderna and Janssen.

Those 16 plus can set up an appointment for the public health’s regular Tuesday, (April 6th) clinic at the Sierra Bible Church on Tuolumne Road. For help in scheduling an appointment, call at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or click here.

Those 18 plus shots are available at the hospital’s Saturday (April 3) clinic at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, off Stockton Street. Appointments can be made here.

As the county prepares to make the transition to the state’s MyTurn vaccine distribution system, public health officials relay individuals can continue to fill out their vaccine inquiry or register on MyTurn by clicking here.