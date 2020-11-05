Mother Lode Area Events And Outdoor Activities

Foothills vista viewing along the Dragoon Gulch Trail in Sonora View Photo

The weather is expected to become rainy this weekend so before then take another walk through the great outdoors or enjoy some of the events planned below.

As reported here Natural Bridges Trail at New Melones Lake in Calaveras County has been reopened by the Bureau of Reclamation. Daily visitation hours are 7 a.m. to sunset. The New Melones Lake Visitor Center is open as well, they are selling recreation passes Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More about New Melones and Natural Bridges is in our Destination Guide here.

As of November 1st, day-use passes are no longer required for entrance into Yosemite through the park’s gates. Park officials continue to urge visitors to do their part when visiting and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by following coronavirus protocols including six feet of social distancing and wearing a mask. Cicely Muldoon will formally transition from acting superintendent to the permanent Yosemite Superintendent on November 8 as reported here. Updates on the fires in the Yosemite area were reported here. Details on the Stage 1 fire restrictions in Yosemite Park are here.

The Stanislaus National Forest is open but fire and other restrictions were extended and remain in effect as detailed here. Also through Nov. 15th temporary camping, occupancy and use restrictions remain in place. The forest is open for day-use and camping in open developed campgrounds.

Dragoon trail in Sonora is open dawn to dusk and other hiking trails are detailed in our Recreation Guide here.

As detailed here the Sonora Main Library opened Monday, November 2nd, the library will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am ‐4pm and the Groveland Branch Library opened Tuesday, November 3rd, and will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 pm‐4pm, and Fridays from 10 am ‐2pm.

This Saturday there is a Multi-Family Parking Lot Sale at the Sonora United Methodist Church. Organizers report many families will come together for the Rummage Sale, location details are in their event listing here.

Several individual garage sales have been listed for free in our Classifieds including one this weekend detailed here.

Also, remember a Sierra Mountain storm is expected and the passes are closing as detailed here.

Next weekend there is a Street Faire in Downtown Jamestown planned as detailed in our event calendar here, and a Drive-Thru Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner as detailed here.