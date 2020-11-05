Mountain Passes To Temporarily Close With Incoming Weather System

Sonora, CA — Rain and high-country snow are anticipated to arrive in the region on Friday.

Yosemite National Park is planning to temporarily close Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Glacier Pass starting at 5pm today.

Caltrans is planning to close Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass at 10am on Friday. Spokesperson Warren Alford notes that it is not the seasonal closure, and the plan is to reassess the passes on Monday, to see if they can be reopened sometime soon thereafter.

With the incoming weather, Alford adds that it is important to slow down on rain or snow slick roads, allow extra time when traveling, carry chains, stop early to install them if they are needed, and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing.

