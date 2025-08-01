Public Input Needed On Tuolumne County Accessibility

Tuolumne County Accessibility Survey to comply with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is seeking the public’s help in taking a survey regarding accessibility to help comply with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

That compliance, according to county officials, requires the county to undergo a comprehensive evaluation of its programs, services, activities, and its occupied facilities to identify any barriers to access.

After a competitive procurement process, the county reports that it contracted with Bureau Veritas Technical Assessment to conduct the county’s Accessibility Evaluation and Transition Plan Services, with an important part of the assessment being public input. The public has 30 days to take the survey that begins on Friday, August 01, 2025. Click here to take the online survey.

Individuals who want a paper copy of the survey to fill out can obtain it at the locations provided by the county, which are listed below:

• Tuolumne County Administration Building, 1st Floor Office of Human Resources-Risk Management, 2 S. Green Street, Sonora

• Tuolumne County ANF Building, 3rd Floor Public Works Department, 48 Yaney Avenue, Sonora

• Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora

• Tuolumne County Health & Human Services Agency, 20075 Cedar Road North, Sonora

• Groveland Branch Library, 18990 Highway 120, Groveland