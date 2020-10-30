A Look At Wildfires Still Burning In Region

Blue Jay Fire Visible In Yosemite View Photo

The Creek Fire is up to 379,571 acres, and a pair of significant fires also continue to burn in Yosemite.

The Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties is 70-percent contained. The hope is to gain full containment by late next month. The incident command reports that yesterday helicopter repellers were dropped into the area where the fire recently crossed Fish Creek, west of Pond Lily Lake, and a hotshot crew will be flown in today, to control where it has spotted over. The number of firefighters assigned to the Creek Fire has dropped to 884, as the fire has slowed in many areas around the perimeter. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The amount of smoke from the fire has also significantly reduced, improving the regional air quality.

Meanwhile, the size has been holding on a pair of lightning-caused fires in Yosemite National Park. The Blue Jay Fire near the Yosemite Creek Drainage and Lukens Lake Trail is 6,910 acres and 50-percent contained. The nearby Wolf Fire in Yosemite is 2,040 acres and 30-percent contained. Officials are using natural barriers to contain the fire.

Fire behavior on both incidents has been minimal.