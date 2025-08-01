Clear
91.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sonora Man Arrested On Gun Related Charges After Alleged Assault

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Police Department logo

Sonora Police Department logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Sonora man this week following an incident in the 300 block of Fairview Lane.

The PD responded to a report of an assault and took the alleged aggressor into custody, Christopher M. Hall. Further investigation led officers to seize an unserialized AR-15 and a high-capacity magazine, which were in his possession. In 2022, the State of California made possession of all unserialized firearms, known as ghost guns, a felony offense.

Hall was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on felony and misdemeanor battery and weapons charges.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 