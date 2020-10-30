Natural Bridges Trail Reopens, New Melones Seasonal Closures Begin

Natural Bridges visitors wading under an arch View Photo

Sonora, CA – Come this weekend visitors can once again enjoy Natural Bridges Trail at New Melones Lake in Calaveras County.

On August 22, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) closed the trail citing a request by the sheriff due to wildfire and security concerns, as reported here. BOR officials announce the trail will reopen on Sunday, November 1st. Daily visitation hours will be 7 a.m. to sunset. Also, the New Melones Lake Visitor Center is open for pass sales on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Melones seasonal closures will also begin on Sunday and run through March 31st of next year. The shutdown will allow repair crews to replace waterlines, perform other necessary maintenance tasks and allow for natural resource recovery, according to the BOR. The areas being closed are below:

Tuttletown Recreation Area closures: Manzanita and Chamise campgrounds, Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps, Lupine Day Use Area and dump station. All other Tuttletown locations remain open.

Glory Hole Recreation Area closures: Ironhorse Campground and Big Oak Campground campsites 113-132, Osprey Point Day Use Area, and Angels Creek Boat Launch. All other locations in Glory Hole remain open, including Big Oak campsites 90-112 and 133-144.

*Entrance gates to Tuttletown and Glory Hole are open daily from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The BOR reminds that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Visitor Center Museum and the Administration Office are closed. However, the phone lines are manned Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. at 209-536-9094, ext. 0, or click here.