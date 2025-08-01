Yosemite Waiving Entrance Fees In Recognition Of An Anniversary

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — One of the seven fee-free days at National Parks across the country is on Monday.

August 4 is the Anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020, which provides money to improve infrastructure and expand recreational opportunities in national parks. It also established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Fund and guaranteed permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund. It was signed during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

The seven fee free days picked for 2025 include January 9 (Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter), January 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), April 19 (First Day of National Park Week), June 19 (Juneteenth holiday), August 4 (Great American Outdoors Act Anniversary), September 27 (National Public Lands Day), and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Reservations are currently required to enter the park during peak hours, 6 am – 2 pm. Recreation.gov indicates that all of the reservations for Monday have been accounted for. Reservations are not required outside of the designated peak hours for people entering very early in the morning or later in the afternoon.