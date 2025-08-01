Hear About Planned Transportation Projects In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Some notable infrastructure projects are in development in Tuolumne County, including improvements on Highway 108 in Jamestown, and a trail to connect Sonora, Jamestown, and Columbia.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature recently appointed Tuolumne County Transportation Council Executive Director Tamera Blankenship.

In addition to detailing those efforts, she will give an update on potentially developing a long-talked-about bypass of downtown Sonora, a north-south connector.

New transit initiatives will also be discussed.

Blankenship was most recently a housing specialist in the Tuolumne County Community Development Department and was appointed TCTC Executive Director earlier this year following the retirement of longtime leader Darin Grossi.