Fentanyl Dealer Stacey Christ Sentenced To Over A Decade In Prison

Stacey Renee Christ -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fentanyl dealer Stacey Christ has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for supplying the deadly drug fentanyl to a Sonora man who died from an overdose—marking the first conviction of its kind in Tuolumne County.

Today, District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reported that Christ was sentenced to 13 years behind bars. In November of last year, Richard “RJ” Bennett II was found deceased on October 10, 2024, from acute fentanyl poisoning. Sheriff’s officials then launched a ten-week investigation, finding Christ was responsible for Bennett’s death, despite her knowing of the “inherent dangers of fentanyl.”

Christ and two other suspects were arrested on November 7, 2024, after being caught with 28 grams of fentanyl-isotonitazene (I-so-toe-nite-ah-zeen), a synthetic opioid 20 times stronger than fentanyl, along with other illegal substances, as detailed here. In December of last year, the D.A.’s office charged Christ with murder, as reported here. She ultimately pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to the maximum term of 11 years plus an additional two years for the transportation and sale of fentanyl.

At the sentencing, Bennett’s family members expressed the devastation his death caused them. Jenecke says his niece stated, “[Stacey Christ’s] actions have not only destroyed my family but have also left a lasting scar on our community. Justice for RJ Bennett is not just about punishing Stacey Christ; it is about sending a message that such reckless disregard for human life will not be tolerated. It is about honoring the memory of a man who dedicated his life to others and ensuring that his tragic and sudden death leads to meaningful change.”

Jenecke also noted that anyone with information regarding drug sales in the community should contact the TNT tip line at (209) 533-5884.