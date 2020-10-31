The Doors Of Two Tuolumne County Libraries Will Reopen Next Week

Tuolumne County Public Library logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two public libraries will reopen to in-person services next week but with COVID-19 restrictions.

The Coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of all Tuolumne County libraries in March. On Monday, the Sonora Main Branch Library will open and on Tuesday the Groveland branch will once again welcome visitors. Patrons can use computers, browse books, and check out their own materials. Of course, some virus protocols will need to be followed as provided below by library officials:

The number of patrons in the building will be limited to a maximum of twenty (20) at any one time · Each visit will be limited to thirty (30) minutes

Masks/face coverings that cover the mouth and nose must be worn at all times while in the library

Social Distancing of 6 feet will be enforced throughout the library

Hand sanitizer will be stationed at the main entrance and throughout the library for patron use

To meet the State Library’s guidelines for coronavirus disinfection, all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to being put back on the shelves.

In-person library hours are:

Sonora Main – Starting Monday, November 2nd, the library will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am ‐4pm

Groveland Branch – Starting Tuesday, November 3rd, the library will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12pm‐4pm, and Fridays from 10 am ‐2pm

The Curbside Pickup Service will continue for those who still want to use it and procedures will remain the same, click here for details.

For more library information call (209) 533‐5507 or email libref@co.tuolumne.ca.us