Fire Ripped Through An Amador County Home

Fire rips through Pioneer home and spread to nearby vegetation -- AFPD photo View Photos

Pioneer, CA – Flames tore through an Amador County home yesterday morning before spreading to nearby vegetation, with CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit firefighters assisting in battling the blaze.

The Amador Fire Protection District (AFPD) was dispatched on Wednesday (7/30) around 10:30 a.m. to a reported residential structure fire on Defender Grade Road near Joyce Road in Pioneer. When fire crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames, with fire extending into the surrounding vegetation.

“Crews immediately initiated a fire attack, deploying hose lines and beginning suppression efforts,” report AFPD officials, adding, “Thanks to the rapid response and coordinated efforts of personnel from Amador Fire and Cal Fire AEU/TCU, forward progress on the vegetation fire was stopped at just under one acre.”

Assisting agencies included the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, and the American Red Cross. Unfortunately, fire officials report the home was destroyed, but luckily, no residents were home when the blaze broke out. Fire officials also say there were no injuries. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.