Extreme Fire Danger Forces Another Fire Restriction Extension On Forest

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Forest Service has once again extended fire restrictions for all California national forests, including Stanislaus National Forest, due to the extreme fire danger.

The fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires and smoking materials, are now in effect through Oct. 22 at all elevations. Visitors are allowed to use a portable lantern or a stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel within open developed recreation sites, relay forest officials.

Remaining in effect until Nov. 15th is another order by Stanislaus National Forest officials regarding temporary camping, occupancy and use restrictions. It prohibits recreational target shooting and dispersed camping on moderate and high fire hazard areas. The forest is open for day-use and camping in open developed campgrounds.

Additionally, hunters with valid California Fish & Wildlife permits and tags can hunt in permitted zones. Forest officials ask that you know where your permitted zones are before you travel to the forest by clicking here.