End of August Highway Roadwork

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, August 24th to the 30th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one-way traffic control from Stockton Hill Road to Poverty Gulch Court for tree work will begin on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control at Poole Station Road for utility work beginning Monday through Thursday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Pettinger Road to Messing Road for utility work will begin Monday, through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term, one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for pavement marker work on Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Sawyer Road to Centennial Mine Road for tree work beginning Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Dorray Road for striping work on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Pinecrest Lake Road and Old Strawberry Road will allow for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 the long-term, full closure of the vista points on either side of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge overlooking Don Pedro Reservoir will allow for construction work Monday through mid-September

On Highway 120 overnight, one-way traffic control between Scofield Street in Big Oak Flat and Deer Flat Road in Groveland for utility work beginning Sunday through Friday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.