Early Interest High In Calaveras And Tuolumne Supervisor Races

I voted sticker View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will have three seats on the ballot in 2024, Districts one, two, and four.

They are currently held by Gary Tofanelli, Jack Garamendi, and Amanda Folendorf.

An early step is to go to the Election’s Office to begin the process of collecting signatures to reduce the eventual filing fees. That period opened on Thursday, September 14, and ends on November 8. It offers an early look at who is eying the various supervisor seats.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the Calaveras County Elections Office and learned that three potential candidates have taken the initial step in the District One race, incumbent Tofanelli, and potential challengers Anna Grace Gates and Tim Grant.

In District Two, incumbent Jack Garamendi has already announced he is not seeking re-election. Those who have pulled petitions include Sheryl McKeown-Harper, Michelle Turner, Catherine Eastburn, and Autumn Andahl.

In the District Four race, the lone person to do so is incumbent Amanda Folendorf.

In Tuolumne County, to this point, only prospective candidates who have previously announced their campaigns have begun the process. In District One, it includes Joanne McCullough and Matt Hawkins, in District Four, Stephen Griefer, and in District Five, Arthur Schmidt. Other known candidates who have announced campaigns include Mark Plummer in District One and Jaron Brandon in District Five.

Incumbent District One Supervisor David Goldemberg has not stated if he will seek re-election, and District Four incumbent Kathleen Haff earlier announced she will not run for a second term.

The candidate filing period is in November and December. The primary election is March 5.