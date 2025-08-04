Trump: Make America Healthy Again

Donald Trump - White House Image View Photo

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order calling for the reestablishment of the Presidential Fitness Test.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“As the United States prepares to celebrate its semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026, we must address the threat to the vitality and longevity of our country that is posed by America’s declining health and physical fitness.

For far too long, the physical and mental health of the American people has been neglected. Rates of obesity, chronic disease, inactivity, and poor nutrition are at crisis levels, particularly among our children. These trends weaken our economy, military readiness, academic performance, and national morale.

President Eisenhower recognized this issue when he created the President’s Council on Youth Fitness in response to reports on the poor state of youth fitness in America. As President-elect, John F. Kennedy famously published an essay titled “The Soft American,” which outlined the imperative for improved health in order to maintain a strong and vital America.

During my first term, I renamed the council the “President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition” and directed the development of a National Youth Sports Strategy, among other activities.

My Administration has taken decisive action to reverse this health crisis. In the first month of my second term, I created the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission to restore the urgency of improving the health of Americans.

Now, we build further.

To advance this commitment, I hereby reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test, which shall be administered by the Secretary of Health and Human Services with the support of the Secretary of Education.

With this order, I revitalize the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition as a cornerstone of our national health renewal. In 2026, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great Nation, honor the 70th anniversary of the original President’s Council on Youth Fitness, and showcase America’s continued global dominance in sports. Over the next 3 years, America will host the Ryder Cup, the President’s Cup, the FIFA World Cup, and the Olympic Games — the world’s premiere sporting competitions. These events will provide inspiration for all generations of Americans.”

