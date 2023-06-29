Sonora Mayor Plummer Running For District One Supervisor

Sonora, CA — The current Mayor of Sonora, Mark Plummer has officially launched a campaign for the District One Tuolumne County Supervisor seat.

Plummer says in a statement, “I’m running for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors because it is critical for the future of both our County and City to have an experienced City representative working collaboratively for a better tomorrow. This is a time for leadership, as we engage all our residents and businesses in a more vibrant economy and enable our children and young families to stay and prosper. I believe we need a solutions-first perspective in local government and I’m looking forward to bringing proven, proactive and positive leadership to our County.”

Plummer notes that he has spent six years on the council, and prior to that served six years as a Sonora Elementary School Board member. He is also a 25-year board member of the Friends of the Library. He has lived and worked in Sonora for 25 years as a Timber Faller and Wildland Firefighter.

Plummer adds that he has organized broad support for the city’s Economic Development Plan and recently helped restart the Greenley Road extension project.

He is the second current Sonora city councilman to get into the race. Matt Hawkins is also running, as reported earlier. The District One seat is held by David Goldemberg, who has not yet stated if he is running for re-election.

The Primary Election will be on March 5.