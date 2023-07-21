Calaveras Supervisor Garamendi To Retire After Current Term

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Jack Garamendi, who is serving his second term on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, will not seek re-election in 2024.

He was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

Garamendi says in a statement, “It has been an honor to serve on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, representing a district that my family has made home for six generations. I would like to thank the people of District Two for the trust they put in me to represent them. I would also like to thank my wife of 28 years and my sons who supported me through some long days in this job. In my term as Supervisor, we rebuilt from the Butte Fire, diversified our economy, navigated COVID, balanced the county budget, updated the General Plan for the first time in 20 years, and produced the county’s first-ever Strategic Plan. I believe I will be leaving Calaveras, the county government, and District Two, in a good place. I am proud of what we have all accomplished together.”

Garamendi will remain in office through December 31 of 2024 and stated that he is announcing his plans at this point so that other interested candidates will have time to contemplate running and prepare for the election.

Garamendi has served as both Chair and Vice Chair during his tenure and has been a part of various committees.

The filing period begins in November and the election itself is March 5.

District Two includes Mokelumne Hill, Calaveritas, Glencoe, Mountain Ranch, Paloma, Railroad Flat, Sheep Ranch, West Point, Wilseyville, and parts of San Andreas.