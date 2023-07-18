Schmidt Announces District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Run

Jamestown, CA — A longtime business leader will challenge incumbent Jaron Brandon in the District Five Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors race.

Arthur Schmidt spent 40 years in the grocery business, including owning Sonora Grocery Outlet from 2007 until his retirement in 2022. He also served on the Adventist Health Civic Advisory Board, and has contributed to non-profits like Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith, Sierra Senior Providers, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse and FFA/4H.

Schmidt says he is grounded in faith and commitment to the community, adding, “”I am running for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors because I believe there is a pressing need for increased transparency in County Government. With my extensive experience in business and management, I can be an effective voice on the board of Supervisors to achieve this. I understand how to build consensus and maintain a steady hand to get things done and provide the leadership and representation District 5 needs.”

Schmidt says top priorities will include roads, housing, and safety. Concluding, “My campaign is firmly rooted in the principles of truth, logic, and common sense.”

We reported earlier that incumbent Supervisor Brandon has announced his re-election bid.

District Five covers the greater Jamestown and Columbia area. Schmidt resides in Jamestown and Brandon lives in Columbia

The other two seats on the ballot will be District One, which covers Sonora, and District Four, which is primarily the south county Groveland region. The incumbent supervisors David Goldemberg (District One) and Kathleen Haff (District Four) have not yet announced if they will seek re-election. Two sitting Sonora City Council members, Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer, have both stated that they are running for the District One seat.

The primary election will be on March 5.