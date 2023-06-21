District Five Supervisor Brandon Announces Re-election Bid

Supervisor Jaron Brandon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisor who represents the greater Jamestown and Columbia region will be running for re-election next year.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon announces this morning that he will seek another four-year term.

In detailing his decision, Brandon argues, “I wasn’t a status quo candidate before, and as Supervisor, I have worked to redefine what local county leadership looks like – engaged, independent, approachable, and future-focused. I will never be afraid to fight the hard issues or stand up for our community.”

Brandon cites county accomplishments such as a Columbia fire agreement, pay raises for deputies, cleaning up roadside dumps, approving three workforce and transitional housing projects, and rebuilding economic development following the end of the TCEDA.

Brandon was elected in 2020 by defeating incumbent Karl Rodefer. Prior to that, Dick Pland served as the District Five Supervisor.

The District Five race is likely to have other candidates, but none have reached out to Clarke Broadcasting to this point.

The seats of District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff and District One Supervisor David Goldemberg will also be on the ballot.

We will pass along more information as other election announcements are made. The primary election will be in March of next year.

The period for candidates to take out papers from the county election’s office and start filing signatures in lieu of paying fees opens on September 14.