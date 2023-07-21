Tuolumne County Supervisor Haff Will Not Seek Re-election

Tuolumne County District 4 Supervisor Kathleen Haff View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor, and current board chair, Kathleen Haff, will not seek re-election next year.

Haff says she will finish out her term in 2024 with the same energy and determination she has put into the office to this point. She and her husband Bob will be retiring together. She says the supervisor work is the most challenging and rewarding she has ever done, and that in the future she will seek meaningful work that pairs well with gardening, traveling and visiting family more often.

Haff was elected to the District Four seat in 2020, which primarily includes the greater south county region.

We reported earlier that District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon will have at least one challenger in his re-election bid, Arthur Schmidt. District One incumbent David Goldemberg has not announced if he will seek re-election, but two sitting Sonora councilmembers have thrown their hats in the race, Mark Plummer and Matt Hawkins.

You can read Supervisor Haff’s full statement below:

“The position I hold today, as County Supervisor for District 4 in Tuolumne County has been the most challenging AND most rewarding job I have ever had in my long career in both the private business and public service sectors. When I decided to run for office in 2019, it was in partnership with my husband, Bob Haff. He was my treasurer and my biggest cheerleader. At the beginning of this journey, we decided that when it was time to retire, we would do so together.

Back in March of this year, we had those discussions, but held off making any announcement so I could get through at least half of the year as Chair of the Board. The responsibilities are massive in this position, and I didn’t want any distractions until at least half-way through my 1-year term as Chair.

It is now time to let everyone know that I will not be seeking a second term as County Supervisor. I will finish out my term in December 2024 with as much energy and determination as I have put into every moment I have been in office. I consider it the highest honor, to cap my career in service to you, the residents of Tuolumne County and my constituents in District 4.

Oh, and one disclaimer I need to make: Although my husband and I are retiring together, at the end of 2024, you will probably still see him during tax season (Feb-April) helping the firm he is retiring from…so no worries there! As for me, I will wait and see what comes to me as meaningful work that pairs nicely with gardening, traveling, and visiting family more often.”