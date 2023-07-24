Griefer Enters District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Race

Groveland, CA — A retired CHP officer, and two term-member of the Pine Mountain Lake Homeowners Association, has entered the District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor race.

Steve Griefer has announced his candidacy.

We reported last week that incumbent Kathleen Haff is not seeking re-election.

Griefer says it is important that elected officials listen to community concerns. In his election announcement, he notes the importance of faith in the community, and plans to work with religious leaders to help serve the area.

In addition, he says he will work to find solutions to keep more law enforcement deputies on the street, and will help defend children, both in and out of classrooms.

He says it is important that forest fuel loads are reduced to prevent devastating fires, power outages, and skyrocketing insurance rates. He also notes the importance of supporting small businesses and tourism by ensuring that the paths to every community are open.

Other priorities are assisting the older population ahead of emergencies and finding solutions related to workforce housing.

Griefer concludes, “I am running for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors because this District deserves a strong advocate for District Four. I will stress fiscal responsibility and accountability to deliver results that meet the needs of the people. Having lived and worked in District Four for 10 years, I fully understand the need of our community. Now is the time for leadership to ensure that our residents are engaged with and have confidence in our locally elected leadership.”

He continues, “As your Supervisor, I will ensure that families feel secure in their homes and are adequately represented at the county level. I plan to engage with all of our residents and businesses so that we can make sure that they are successful in achieving their goals, without local government being a barrier to that success. I’m dedicated to bringing solutions to the table that ensure prosperity and hope to have the opportunity, and the privilege of representing the wonderful residents of District Four, at the County level.”

The primary election will be on March 5. District Four covers the greater Groveland and south county region.