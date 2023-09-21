McCullough Enters District One TC Supervisor Race

Sonora, CA — A longtime teacher has announced plans to run for the District One Tuolumne County Supervisor race, which covers the greater Sonora area.

Joanne McCullough spent 34 years in the teaching profession, working in Ceres, Twain Harte, and Columbia. She also owns a small business and previously served on the Ceres Parks and Recreation Board. In addition, she is starting a Firewise Neighborhood and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

Asked why she is entering the race, McCullough says, “Running for office has always been a dream of mine. Since moving up to Sonora, I’ve had a grandson and I want to create a community that supports his upbringing. Throughout my teaching career, I’ve noticed that there is a need for childcare, parental support, and early intervention/education. I am also running because Tuolumne County needs to be prepared for wildfires as well as having access to affordable fire insurance. I believe I can be the voice for our community.”

The District One seat is currently held by David Goldemberg, who has not yet officially announced whether he will seek re-election.

Other announced candidates running are Sonora Mayor Mark Plummer and Sonora Councilman Matt Hawkins.

The primary election will be held on March 5, 2024.