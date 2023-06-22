Hawkins Running For District One Supervisor Seat

Matt Hawkins Sonora City Councilmember View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora City Councilman Matt Hawkins announces that he will run for a seat on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Hawkins earlier stated in February that planned to seek re-election to the council in 2024, but says “a good deal has changed” since then, and that people have been urging him to instead run for supervisor.

Hawkins says, “I am looking forward to a clean and honorable race with the other potential candidates to bring trust back to our local government. As many of you know, I have served our community in public office for nearly 15 years. I have always strived to serve our community with an open heart, mind, and listening ear. I look forward to bringing these transparent qualities to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.”

The District One seat covers the greater Sonora area and it is currently held by David Goldemberg. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Goldemberg yesterday, and he indicated that he was not ready to make an announcement yet related to his election plans.

We reported earlier that Jaron Brandon announced that he will seek re-election to his District Five seat. The other seat on the ballot next year is District Four, currently held by Kathleen Haff, who also has not yet officially announced election plans.

The period for candidates to take out papers from the county election’s office and start filing signatures in lieu of paying fees opens on September 14.