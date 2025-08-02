Health Officials Warn Of Sedative Drug Used By Veterinarians

The drug Xylazine—CDPH photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Public Health is advising that a sedative used by veterinarians is becoming increasingly prevalent in overdose deaths in the United States.

It is called Xylazine (zi-luh-zeen), also known as “tranq” or “tranq dope,” and it is not meant for human use. It is a central nervous system depressant that can cause drowsiness and amnesia while slowing breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels. Calaveras County Public Health notes that the drug is not an opioid, so naloxone cannot reverse its effects, but they still recommend it. That is because the California Department of Public Health reports that the drug is increasingly being paired with deadly fentanyl.

The public can check for an overdose with xylazine test strips that are available at the county public health department. Find more details about the drug by clicking here.