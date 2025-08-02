Update: Hit-And-Run Crash On Tulloch Dam Road

Update at 7:05 a.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage has been cleared this morning after a solo vehicle crash where two people were flown to a Modesto hospital, suffering major injuries. The collision happened just before 3 a.m. on Tulloch Dam Road near the dam and off Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The CHP relayed that after a Dodge Charger collided with a tree, the driver fled the scene on foot and is currently being sought.

Original post at 5:44 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – First responders are on the scene this morning of a solo vehicle crash on Tulloch Dam Road near the dam and off Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found two individuals pinned inside the sports car, and one of them was unconscious. Firefighters were able to free them from the wreckage. The CHP reports that after a Dodge Charger collided with a tree, the driver fled the scene on foot and is currently being sought.

There is no word on injuries at this time. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.