First Weekend Of October Events

There are many events planned for this weekend beginning on Friday with the 4th Annual Kids’ Day at the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. Peaceful Valley Farmers’ Market and several local organizations are teaming up again this year to invite youth and their families to learn more about where local produce comes from, meet the farmers who grow it, and learn about how eating fresh fruits and vegetables can contribute to a healthier life. Kids will be given a “passport” to guide them on an interactive tour of the market that will include meeting farmers, discovering new vegetables, and finding healthy snacks. Kids who complete the entire passport tour receive a free pumpkin and $10 worth of “veggie bucks” to make purchases the day of the event at certified produce stands. Other event activities include live music, crafts, storytelling, face painting, guided movement, and health tips. The market is held every Friday through October 14.

Calaveras Big Trees Association is hosting another Astronomy Night at the Park at 7:00 pm today Thursday, September 29th. With Jupiter a few days past the closest it has been to earth in 59 years it is a great time to go look at the stars. Docent volunteers will be sharing information and telling stories and there is a webcam for one of the telescopes, so images can be shown on a 40” monitor in real-time. Meet at the Scenic Overlook in the park, a few miles past the Visitor Center and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Details are here.

Friday is also a day to honor the courage of the children by wearing an Orange Shirt. As detailed here from 6 to 8 pm in Sonora’s Courthouse Park people will gather in orange shirts to remember victims and survivors of Indian Boarding Schools. The event will include drumming, readings, poetry, and stories that address difficult times.

Saturday is the Celebration of Life for Max Lemon, a long-time teacher at Sonora High School. As detailed here, he passed away at the age of 91. The event is planned for Saturday at 2 pm in the Auditorium at the Sonora High School. At 3:30 pm in Tuolumne Memorial Park, a Celebration of Life will be held for Sonora High School Golden Regiment Band member and Sophmore Tiana Crovello who passed away on September 16th.

Saturday at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is the free Fall Makers Market. The event will feature live music, hands-on crafts, games, open mic, vendors a Halloween Costume Contest and Vendor Trick-or-Treating.

In Jamestown the 5th Handmade Parade returns to Rocca Park. Activities begin at 3 pm with the free Make-It/Take-It craft tables, where the community is invited to make fun things out of recycled materials that can be worn in the parade. At 4 pm enjoy the vocal stylings of Terra Manthorne and from 4 pm to 6 pm Infinite Spin will be helping kids try out some circus tricks in their Circus Play Zone with hula hoops, juggling, and poi for guests to play and learn with, while an experienced performer will provide tips and instruction. Starting around 5 pm, the LuckyCuZn brass band will perform in Rocca Park. March in the parade right alongside the LuckyCuZn brass band, local LED performers from BlakRoze Entertainment, and other community members and organizations by signing up now or at the event. Details are in our event listing here.

47th Annual Lumberjack Day, Parade and Logging Show is Saturday in West Point with events from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Parade theme is “The Roaring 20’s”, celebrating over 100 years of logging in the mountains. The full schedule of events is in the event listing here.

At the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora is a “Double youth rabbit show with triple youth contests.” Spectators are welcome at no charge, but dogs are not allowed. Details are here.

In Columbia on Saturday, support a good cause by purchasing some Art in the Garden. The Art in the Garden event will feature original paintings, handmade arts and very eclectic second-hand items.

This Saturday is also the Murphys Grape Stomp and Street Faire. Main Street Murphys will be closed to vehicle traffic for a Street Faire full of fine art, and crafts, from 60+ vendors. The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance will host the annual Grape Stomp celebration in the Murphys Community Park.

Braver Angels, a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization is bringing its free Depolarizing Within Workshop to Sonora on Saturday from 10 am to 1pm. The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as detailed here.

It is Open Garden Day at the Tuolumne Master Gardener’s Demonstration Garden with this event focused on information about Bulbs, Rhizomes and Garlic from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm as detailed here.

Monday is ‘Fall In for Coffee’ hosted by the Grace Hills Covenant Church as a Veteran Outreach Ministry to serve veterans. Join them from 9:30 am to 10:45 am as detailed here.

As detailed here Tai Chi and Yoga continue on Tuesdays.

Also on Tuesday the 125th Anniversary of the release of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Stoker’s great grand-nephew Dacre Stoker will be at Bret Harte Theater. Details are here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre is performing ‘Dogfight’ the Fallon House in Columbia. Read our review in our blog section. Movie times are available in our Entertainment section.

Wednesday is the Safe Living and Elder Empowerment Symposium from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm As detailed here the event, at the Sonora Elks Lodge, is designed to give elders in the community the information and tools to protect themselves.