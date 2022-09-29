Symposium To Focus On Safe Living And Elder Empowerment

Safe Living Symposium View Photo

Sonora, CA — An event next week in Tuolumne County is designed to give elders in the community the information and tools needed to protect themselves.

A free-to-attend “Safe Living and Elder Empowerment Symposium” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, from 9am-3pm at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

There will be presentations from local officials like District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, Assistant District Attorney Eric Hovatter, and Melissa McCormick of Adult Protective Services.

Suzanne Schultz, retired leader of the San Joaquin County Family Justice Center, will also speak.

In addition, comedian and actor Sandy Hackett will talk during the noon hour in hopes of providing a few laughs.

There will also be free document shredding services available.

Free transportation to the event, and lunch, is provided for anyone who RSVP’s ahead of time.

The number to call is 209-588-5447.

The symposium is a partnership between the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, Tuolumne County Victim Witness, Tuolumne County Adult Protective Services, the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indian’s Elders’ Program and Black Oak Casino, Longson Document & Paper Shredding, Adventist Health Home Care Services, Area 12 Agency on Aging, and The Mother Lode Office of Catholic Charites.