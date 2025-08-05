Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

CHP Releases Details On Electric Scooter Vs Sedan Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-Logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Two teens suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a car and an electric scooter last week in Jamestown.

The CHP reports that a 17-year-old male from Sonora was riding the scooter with a 16-year-old female passenger from Sonora at around 9:10 pm on Thursday. The scooter was on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 108 near Woods Way.

A Hyundai Elantra driven by an unknown female westbound on Highway 108 was approaching near the rear of the scooter.  The CHP reports that the rider of the scooter entered the highway, directly in the path of the Hyundai. As a result, the Hyundai struck the scooter, and both the rider and his passenger were ejected.  After the impact, the driver of the Hyundai checked on the riders and then left.  Both riders sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Neither of the riders was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the CHP.

No additional information is immediately available.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert