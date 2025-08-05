CHP Releases Details On Electric Scooter Vs Sedan Crash

Two teens suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a car and an electric scooter last week in Jamestown.

The CHP reports that a 17-year-old male from Sonora was riding the scooter with a 16-year-old female passenger from Sonora at around 9:10 pm on Thursday. The scooter was on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 108 near Woods Way.

A Hyundai Elantra driven by an unknown female westbound on Highway 108 was approaching near the rear of the scooter. The CHP reports that the rider of the scooter entered the highway, directly in the path of the Hyundai. As a result, the Hyundai struck the scooter, and both the rider and his passenger were ejected. After the impact, the driver of the Hyundai checked on the riders and then left. Both riders sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Neither of the riders was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the CHP.

No additional information is immediately available.