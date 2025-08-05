Tuolumne Supervisors Support J-59 Proposal, Oppose Yosemite Fee Increases

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors weighed in on a pair of state and federal issues.

With a 5-0 vote, the board voted to send a letter of support in regard to Senator Marie-Alvarado-Gil’s push to transition J-59 from a county roadway to a state highway.

District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer said he spoke with the Senator last week while she was in Tuolumne County, adding, “She is 100% behind getting this (done).”

He noted that it would free up county money for other road projects if Caltrans took over the maintenance. Other Supervisors also voiced support, and the letter was approved, 5-0.

In addition, the board voted to send a letter to several federal leaders opposing any new fee increases at Yosemite National Park, or a $250 tourism integrity fee for international travelers.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell stated, “Some of the people who bring in the most money into our community is foreign tourism. To me, this fee sends a message that if you are from a foreign country, and you want to visit Tuolumne County, and explore and enjoy Yosemite, you are not welcome.”

The Supervisors approved the letter, opposing fee increases, 5-0.

One of the early items at today’s meeting that the board could not find consensus on was a proposal to appoint local attorney Michelle Orth to an open seat on the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District. Supervisor Griefer made a motion to appoint her, and there was not a second, so the proposal failed. The seat will remain open for the time being, pending other applications received.