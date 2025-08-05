Major Groveland Infrastructure Project Launched To Enhance Local Water System

Groveland Community Services District View Photo

Groveland, CA — A significant water infrastructure improvement project in Groveland, aimed at supporting long-term water reliability for the community, begins next week and will result in traffic delays.

The Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) reports that construction on the AWS WTP Relocation Pipeline Improvements Project is scheduled to begin Monday, August 11, 2025, and is expected to last about 60 working days. The total construction costs are estimated at $1,073,500.00 and paid entirely by the Urban Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant from the State of California Department of Water Resources.

GCSD provided these project details:

The construction will involve the installation of a new 12-inch raw water pipeline beginning near 12756 Mueller Drive, directly across from the tennis courts.

The pipeline will extend:

1,700 feet along Mueller Drive to Ferretti Road,

1,300 feet along Ferretti Road to Flint Court (the entrance to the Districts’ baseball field and dog park)

an additional 400 feet ending in front of the dog park.

All work will occur within existing roadways to minimize environmental disruption.

Construction Schedule:

Contractor: R. Sutton Enterprises (out of Vallecito)

Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 7a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekend Work: As needed

Community/Resident Impact:

Traffic Control: Occasional delays due to traffic management; plan accordingly.

Noise and Dust: Elevated levels during construction hours from heavy equipment.

Access Interruptions: Temporary and brief access restrictions to driveways may occur, but crews will work to minimize disruptions.

“GCSD remains committed to transparency and community engagement throughout the process. This project is a vital investment in our region’s water infrastructure, ensuring continued access to safe and reliable water service for years to come,” stated district officials.

For questions or more information, contact the GCSD office at (209) 962-7161.