Update: Fire In Angels Camp Area

Update at 3:14 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Update at 2:54 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the fire has grown to an estimated 1.5 acres. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore added that it is backing toward the lake away from the campground.

Update at 2:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Iron Fire is now estimated at 3/4 of an acre with a continued slow rate of spread in the grass-oak woodland.

Original post at 14:29 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA: Air and ground resources are battling a reported vegetation fire, named the Iron Fire, in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out west of Highway 49 in the Glory Hole area at the Iron Horse Campground off Glory Hole Road and New Melones Lake. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters are on the scene of the half-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread.”

Currently, no structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.