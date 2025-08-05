Update: Largo Fire Is The Second Fire Today In Calaveras County

Update at 3:18pm: The fire is a half to three-quarters of an acre in size. Firefighters are making good progress and some aircraft are being released according to CAL Fire.

Original post at 3:17 pm: Valley Spring, CA — Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire, dubbed the Lago Fire, in the Valley Springs area near New Hogan Lake, with structures threatened.

The fire ignited in the 1000 block of Paradise Peak near Vista Del Lago Drive and New Hogan Dam Road, and New Hogan Lake. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is a quarter-acre in size with a moderate rate of spread, and two structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.