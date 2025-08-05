Italian Bar Road Reopens, Another Closure Planned

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Storm damage repair work had closed a stretch of Italian Bar Road since July 15.

The area is ½ mile north of the Lost Dutchman’s Mining Association Italian Bar Camp (South Fork Stanislaus Avenue). The work was being carried out by the contractor Centerline Drilling Company.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that Italian Bar Road is now open again to through traffic.

However, there will be another full closure from Monday, August 11, through Friday, August 15, between 7 am – 4 pm, to finish a slide repair. Early morning and evening traffic will still be able to pass through.