Shooting In Jenny Lind: Relative Accused Of Attempted Murder

Jenny Lind, CA — A family member allegedly shot a relative while he was leaving the suspect’s home in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County this past weekend and was arrested for attempted murder.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of Milton Road on Saturday (8/2) night around 7:30 p.m. Once on the scene, they questioned the victim, an adult male, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their arm. The victim told deputies that while visiting his relative, 50-year-old Jose Luis Preciado of Jenny Lind, Preciado became “increasingly paranoid and agitated for unknown reasons.”

Becoming nervous, the victim retrieved his dog and got in his car. When he began pulling out of the driveway, Preciado allegedly fired one shot toward the victim’s vehicle, with the bullet going through the windshield and wounding him.

A search of the home turned up one .40-caliber pistol, one .40-caliber carbine, and ammunition matching both firearms. Subsequently, Preciado was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Sheriff’s officials added, “This is an active and ongoing investigation; no further information is available at this time.”