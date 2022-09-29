125 Years Of Dracula Coming To Angels Camp

Bret Harte Theater View Photo

In celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the release of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Stoker’s great grand-nephew Dacre Stoker will appear at the The Bret Harte Theater (a.k.a. Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center) in Angels Camp, Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022.

This very special event is called “Stoker on Stoker, the Mysteries Behind the Research and Writing of Dracula”.

The evening will include an 80-minute presentation chronicling the past ten years of Dacre Stoker’s life as he searched through libraries, archives and family papers to create a riveting historical retrospective which shares an in-depth look at the events in Bram Stoker’s life that lead to him writing Dracula.

Dacre Stoker is an international best-selling co-author of Dracula the Un-Dead (Dutton, 2009), the official Stoker family endorsed sequel to Dracula.

Dracul, a prequel to Dracula, also co-authored with JD Barker, became the UK’s # 1 Best Selling Hardcover Novel in Horror and Supernatural soon after its October 2018 release. Film rights for Dracul have been optioned by Paramount Studios.

After Dacre’s presentation, VIP ticket holders may purchase copies of Dacre’s books, have them autographed and pose for snapshots in a meet-and-greet with the author.

All seating is General Admission.

$60.00 – Expedited seating with VIP Meet-and-Greet with Dacre Stoker.

$40.00 – Adult General Admission.

$20.00 – High School or College Student with ID.

The doors will open at 6:30 pm, the show starts at 7:30 pm.

This will be followed by the VIP Meet-and-Greet beginning at 9:15 pm until 10:15 pm

Books will be available for purchase.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern California in honor of 9-year old Wyatt Walker and the Walker Family of Murphys. “Super” Wyatt, as he has come to be known due to his resilience to unparalleled adversity, was diagnosed in December 2021 with Medulloblastoma Brain

Cancer, at which time he underwent emergency surgery to remove the life-threatening tumor from his brain.

This event is produced by Murphys Witch Walk, LLC, producers of the Murphys Witch Walk, the costumed festival event scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Murphys.

It is recommended to order advance tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125th-anniversary-celebration-of-dracula-comes-to-angels-camp-in-calaver

as-tickets-421670145757

