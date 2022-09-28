What is Orange Shirt Day?

Courthouse Park In Sonora View Photo

September 30th (Friday) is International ORANGE SHIRT DAY.

BZ Smith was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

ORANGE SHIRT DAY is designed to remember nearly 200,000 Indigenous Children of North America, who were forced into Indian Boarding Schools from the mid-1600’s until the 1970’s.

The Central Sierra’s first Orange Shirt Day ceremony will take place on Friday September 30th, from 6 to 8pm in Sonora’s Courthouse Park.

According to Smith, this is the opportunity to honor the courage of the children.

“Remembering victims and survivors of Indian Boarding Schools will include drumming, readings, poetry, and stories that address these difficult times”, said Smith. “We will honor the Native Elders in attendance and offer a Land Acknowledgement Address to recognize the stewardship of the Me-Wuk Tribes, who have cared for this land for over 10,000 years. The broad community is invited to join this respectful ceremony. We also welcome survivors and descendants of other North American tribal nations. We ask that everyone wear an ORANGE SHIRT, if possible. Please bring a camp chair for sitting and a flashlight for safety after dark. This event is dedicated to our regional Tribal Organizations with support from Chicken Ranch Rancheria.”

