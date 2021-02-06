11 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 7 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports seven new community cases and four new inmate cases. Two of the new cases are hospitalized, seven total are in the hospital. Active community cases decreased to 90, six individuals were released from isolation. Cases have been identified among the inmates at the new Tuolumne County Jail, an update was provided here. Public health also notes several local care facilities are working with them to address the outbreaks.

The new community cases include 1 male and 1 female 17 years old and under, 1 male and 1 female age 18 to 29, 1 male age 40-49, 3 females age 50-59, 1 male age 70-79, 2 males age 80 to 89 and 1 male over the age of 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,660 cases split between 2,399 community cases and 1,261 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 49 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,258. The total tested number is 66,165.

Next Wednesday, February 10th at 6 PM, a COVID information night is scheduled in collaboration with the County Office of Emergency Services.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 7 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 3 to 68. Recoveries increased by 4. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to four Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,777 with 800 men, 952 women, and 18 with gender not reported. A total of 149 are age 17 and under, 795 covid cases are in the age group 18-49; 433 are 50 to 64 and 400, an increase of three since yesterday, are over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 3,820 vaccinations, 300 more than yesterday.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System as detailed here yesterday. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they have mostly completed the education sector and will be moving to those within the licensed childcare and emergency services sectors while continuing to vaccinate by age with those above 65 giving priority to those over 80 and older then moving downward. They state they will begin vaccinations within the food and agriculture sector soon.

Tuolumne Public Health notes the State recently announced MyTurn as a new COVID vaccination registration system. They will be sharing more details and information on how they and the public will be using MyTurn as their team learns more about the new system this month. The website and process are not fully functional in all counties yet, but can be viewed here: https://myturn.ca.gov/

Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute the limited supply of vaccines, as reported here it received 800 more doses that will be distributed by Adventist Health Sonora on Saturday through a clinic at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The clinic was opened up to those over 65 as detailed here. Sign up for vaccine information lists detailed in our event listing here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 2/4 4 0 (78)

6.8% of pop. 0 0 (74) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 2/4 62 5 (1,489)

3.8% of pop. 8 8 (1,398) 29 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 2/5 68 7 (1,777)

4% of pop. 4 4 (1,686) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 2/5 2,420 51 (14,638) 9.1% of pop. 22 -228 (12,218) 184 160,089 (73) Mariposa 2/5 16 1 (374)

2% of pop. 2 0 (353) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 2/5 2,086 116 (27,134) 9.4% of pop. 41 257 (24,686) 362 287,420 (111.7) Mono 2/5 102 2 (919) 6.5% of pop. NA 0 (813) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 2/5 3,949 368 (63,258) 8% of pop. 207/66 402 (58,431) 878 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 2/5 2,207 200 (47,176)

8.3% of pop. 262/66 0 (44,112) 857 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 2/5 90 11 (3,660)

6.9% of pop. 7 7 (2,258) 51 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.