Weekend COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opened To 65 Plus

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County residents 65 and older now have a chance to vie for a slot at this weekend’s Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) vaccination clinic.

Hospital officials say the first two clinics for those 75 and older filled quickly, but Saturday’s, announced a day ago as reported here, is taking longer. They believe that is due to many in that age range already getting their shots or scheduled to get them. AHS is advising anyone 75 and older without an appointment to make one on the hospital’s website before 9:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 5th) when those 65 and older will be given a chance to fill any of the remaining slots of the 800 available doses. Click here for a link to that website.

As of Thursday afternoon, approximately 450 individuals age 75 and over have made an appointment, disclose hospital officials. They anticipate that the remaining nearly 350 available appointments will fill up quickly with the extension to that 65 plus.

There will be a limited waiting list for Saturday’s clinic at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Those individuals will be called by staff if there are any vaccines left at the end of the clinic, in the order received, and must be available to get their shot between 2 and 5 p.m. No walk-in appointments are available.

For more information on the clinic call 209-536-5165.