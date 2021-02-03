800 More COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Available Setting Up Third AHS Weekend Clinic

Sonora, CA – As the state continues to modify its vaccine distribution, Adventist Health Sonora has received another batch of vaccine and plans to distribute shots at its third-weekend clinic — scheduling opens between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to vie for one of the 800 slots.

The shots will be distributed to Tuolumne County residents 75 and older at the hospital clinic on Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds off Stockton Street in downtown Sonora. There is no cost, but it is by appointment only through Adventist Health Sonora’s website, click here. A scheduling tool will be made available on that same webpage between 2 and 3 p.m. today and remain open until those 800 slots are filled.

In a written press release, hospital officials advise, “Anyone without internet access, or potential difficulties scheduling their appointment online, is encouraged to seek assistance from a friend or family member who can log on when the appointments are released and schedule an appointment on their behalf.”

There is also a recorded hotline at 209-536-5165, for those without internet access to call for updates and information about community vaccinations.

Via email, Clarke Broadcasting questioned whether there will be a waiting list option once all the slots are filled. Hospital officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that option will be available and responded, “The waiting list will be limited to the February 6 clinic. People on the waiting list will be called, in the order names were received, between 2 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, if a dose of the vaccine is available for them. If they are called, they will need to come to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds that afternoon for their shot. This helps us ensure that no vaccine doses are wasted at the end of the clinic day and are provided to eligible Tuolumne County residents. Placing their name and phone number on the waiting list does not guarantee a phone call or appointment for future clinics.”

To date, around 1,750 Tuolumne County residents age 75 and older and over 1,100 healthcare workers and community partners such as law enforcement and other first responders have been vaccinated by Adventist Health Sonora. Overall, close to 10% of Tuolumne County residents have been vaccinated, as reported here.